Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Movie Review: An off-target, messy comedy

Amidst all the fun, OKCK attempts to draw our attention to serious topics like depression and mental health, albeit not very effectively, as Althaf doesn't give it the necessary focus. Aby comes from a dysfunctional family, where his brother is neck-deep in debt and has a broken married life, while their father is constantly contemplating about killing himself to reunite with his late wife. After a fallout with Nidhi, Aby befriends Revathi (Revathi Pillai), who is also nursing a heartbreak. Aby himself is unable to deal with post-coma complications. Among these threads, only Revathi's part holds some depth, which is also largely due to the actor's graceful performance. However, it is quite strange that Kalyani's Nidhi, who until then had a prominent role, completely vanished from the film after Revathi's entry. Although she returns towards the end, it doesn't make any impact as we never feel the depth in Abi and Nidhi's relationship, which is supposed to be the base of this whole story. So, when the film expects us to root for the characters, everything feels vapid.