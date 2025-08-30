The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang Series Review: An audacious gangster epic told with mischief and bite

What sets The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang apart from most Malayalam gangster stories is its unwillingness to slip into self-importance. Even in its most violent passages, there is a playful edge. Maithreyan’s flowery storytelling is constantly challenged by Arikuttan, and every triumph quickly gives way to some fresh embarrassment. This sense of mischief keeps the series from turning into either a sermon or a glorified legend. At its core, it finds humour in the very futility of chasing greatness.



By the time the season ends, Krishand delivers a story that is both unruly and carefully shaped, comic in tone yet sharp in its observations. It recalls the rootedness of Kammatti Paadam and Angamaly Diaries, while also echoing the playful manipulation of narrative truth seen in Kammara Sambhavam. Yet the series speaks in a voice entirely its own, distinct in spirit, rich in local flavour, and unafraid to let its characters look foolish, leaving one eager for the next chapter.