Dinjith Ayyathan: Attempting Eko before Kishkindha Kaandam would have meant compromises

Initially, we struggled to find a suitable Malayalam title, so we shifted our attention to possible English titles, although those are not always readily accepted. Films like Dies Irae are an exception, but such choices are not generally the norm. Still, we wanted something interesting, something that would spark curiosity when the title was revealed. I had prepared a list of 10 to 15 names.

When I came up with Eko, I shared it with Bahul. I also researched the word and found that it carried several layers of meaning: strength, newborn, and, of course, “echo” or prathidhwani in Malayalam. In some languages, it is even written as eko with a diacritical straight line above the “o”. Although prathidhwani is the Malayalam term, we often use the English word “echo” in everyday conversations. Both Bahul and I felt that the title offered local relevance as well as international appeal, while remaining true to the core of the film. The producer and the team liked it immediately, so we finalised it.