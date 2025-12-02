Adoor Gopalakrishnan confirms fourth collaboration with Mammootty

Putting an end to days of speculation, veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has confirmed that his next directorial venture will feature Mammootty in the lead role. The film, which marks their first collaboration in over three decades, will be produced by Mammootty Kampany, the actor’s home production banner. This will be the fourth time Adoor directs Mammootty, following their acclaimed collaborations in Anantaram (1987), Mathilukal (1989) and Vidheyan (1994).
Speaking to Manorama News, Adoor said: “Mammootty himself will play the lead role. The casting for the remaining characters is currently underway. As the scripting was going on, only Mammootty’s face came to my mind for the central character. I felt that he would be the perfect person for the role. This will be the fourth time he plays the main lead in one of my films. I’ve never worked with any other lead actor that many times.”
Adoor, however, declined to reveal further details about the film, including its title and production timeline.
Mammootty will next be seen in Kalamkaval, slated to hit theatres on December 5.