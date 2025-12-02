Nikhila Vimal, Shine Tom Chacko, Sajin Gopu and others to lead Dhoomakethu

Dhoomakethu, jointly scripted by Sonny and Manu, was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Monday in Kochi. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Justin Varghese. It is produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House.