Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 shooting completed

The filming of Drishyam 3, the latest instalment in the eponymous franchise, was wrapped up on Tuesday. Jeethu Joseph returns to direct the film, which has Mohanlal back in the now-iconic role of Georgekutty. Along with him, actors Meena, Siddique, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil are also reprising their roles from the first two parts. Murali Gopy and KB Ganesh Kumar, who played police officers in the second part, are also part of Drishyam 3.