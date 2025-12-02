Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 shooting completed

The filming of Drishyam 3, the latest instalment in the eponymous franchise, was wrapped up on Tuesday. Jeethu Joseph returns to direct the film, which has Mohanlal back in the now-iconic role of Georgekutty. Along with him, actors Meena, Siddique, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil are also reprising their roles from the first two parts. Murali Gopy and KB Ganesh Kumar, who played police officers in the second part, are also part of Drishyam 3.
Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Recently, Panorama Studios, the production house backing the Hindi version of the franchise, acquired the Malayalam film’s theatrical, overseas, and digital rights. Although the figures are yet to be officially disclosed, it is said to be the biggest-ever deal signed for a Malayalam film.
Mohanlal is also part of the multistarrer Patriot, which has him reuniting with Mammootty after a long gap. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara. Mohanlal is also said to be playing a cameo role in his daughter Vismaya's debut film Thudakkam. Besides that, he has also confirmed two films with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The veteran will be next seen in Vrusshabha, a multilingual period fantasy drama slated for Christmas release.