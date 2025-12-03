Murali Krishnan Interview—Inside the writer’s room

“As I cited at the end of the film, one of my earliest influences was The Mystery of Picasso (1956) by Henri-Georges Clouzot,” he says, noting how watching Pablo Picasso draw could hold a film together. But filming a writer offers no such built-in spectacle. “With a writer, especially with only him at the centre, it isn’t that simple. You cannot show him writing all the time, so I had to think about the form in a different way,” he explains.