Shabareesh Varma: People generally associate me with 'Pista' and 'Scene Contra', not 'Malare'

It was back in 2013 that Shabareesh first broke into the scene along with a bunch of other serious talents. The film was Neram. The names: Alphonse Puthren, Anend C Chandran, Rajesh Murugesan, Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, Krishna Shankar... All of them went on to carve their own niches—some even more—in the film industry. They later came to be known as the 'Aluva Gang', with Nivin Pauly being the first to establish himself. While Neram gave them an opening, they broke the ceiling two years later with Premam. Shabareesh was an instrumental part of both these films, as an actor and lyricist. His song 'Pista', which he penned in gibberish, instantly caught attention and became viral, long before the term was even in common parlance. He went on to write eight more songs in Premam, all different in mood and composition, a testament to his range as a lyricist.