Thanthapperu director Unnikrishnan Avala Interview—A journey into a fading tongue

What followed was a long, delicate process. The film centres on the Cholanaikan community, Asia’s only remaining cave-dwellers and one of the smallest tribal groups in Kerala. Their lives, he says, are defined by “a natural dignity” and a freedom from external authority. “Every person among them carries the sense of being a king. They follow nobody’s instructions.” Because of this, he says, casting outsiders was never an option. The people on screen had to be members of the community itself, not representations of them. One of the very few familiar faces in the cast is acclaimed filmmaker Jeo Baby. Unlike Udalaazham, where actor Mani could live with him and learn through observation, no such immersion was possible here. Communication remained unpredictable and entirely on the community’s terms.