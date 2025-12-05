Nivin Pauly's Pharma gets a premiere date, trailer out

JioHotstar’s upcoming Malayalam show Pharma, headlined by Nivin Pauly, will premiere on the platform on December 19. The makers announced the release date on Friday while unveiling the series’ trailer. Nivin, making his debut in the web-series format, stars as a salesman in this medical-related drama, which is inspired by several true stories.
Written and directed by PR Arun, Pharma also features Rajit Kapur, Binu Pappu, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani and Aalekh Kapoor in key roles. The show’s technical credits include cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam, music by Abjaksh S and editing by Sreejith Sarang. It is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, whose previous films include Unda, Ivide and James and Alice.
On the big screen, Nivin will next appear in Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum director Akhil Sathyan’s second film Sarvam Maya, slated to hit theatres on December 25. The Premam actor's upcoming lineup also includes Dear Students, alongside Nayanthara, Baby Girl, co-starring Lijomol Jose, and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, among others.