Kalamkaval Movie Review: Mammootty’s masterful evil turn towers over the film

And yet, one can’t shake the feeling that Kalamkaval would have worked better as a pure character study, rather than being confined to the framework of an investigative thriller. Set in a pre-CCTV era, the investigation relies heavily on phone numbers and location traces, which are hardly the most interesting cinematic tools. Despite murmurs of a massive manhunt, we rarely feel its scale, with Jayakrishnan and his unusually supportive superior (Biju Pappan) mostly restricted to basic procedural steps. Naturally, the cat-and-mouse chase never truly crackles, and the eventual breakthrough feels disappointingly dated. Jayakrishnan, supposed to be a strong opponent, taking the backseat for too long also means it never feels like a clash between two equals. The script hints at a far more layered character beneath Jayakrishnan’s devout cop exterior, but never explores enough to create a worthy adversary.