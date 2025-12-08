INTERVIEW| Indie music allows me to explore diverse themes: Sithara

Sithara Krishnakumar was recently in Chennai with her band for a fund-raising event at the Music Academy. Her band, Project Malabaricus, launched in 2017, continues to captivate audiences with its riveting music.

The concert, held indoors, captivated the audience which comprised members of the Rotary Club of Chennai Towers. The evening opened with their original composition Bhagavathi, performed against a striking red-themed backdrop and from there the band eased seamlessly into the Tamil song Kangal Neeye.

My personal favourite moment was Sithara's rendition of Wow from the film Godha. The line Theerathetho nalil pande ishtam thedi alanjenno.., created a profound stillness in the hall, holding the audience spellbound.

By the show's end, the quiet sense of reflection had erupted into sheer joy. Slowly, one by one, many of the audience members who had been sitting in stillness rose and made their way to the stage to dance. Age didn't matter, hesitation vanished—only the shared thrill remained.

After the event, a woman came up to me to say how much the performance had moved her. She told me she felt "positive vibrations..." It was clear the music had touched her deeply, just as it had touched us all.