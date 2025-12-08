Mohanlal joins Prithviraj in Khalifa, film to be released in two parts

Confirming recent speculations, the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Khalifa have announced that Mohanlal will also be starring in the film. Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, the grandfather of Prithviraj's character Aamir Ali. The two actors have earlier starred together in Lucifer, Bro Daddy, and L2: Empuraan.
It was also announced on Saturday that Khalifa will be released in two parts, with Mohanlal part of both instalments. As per a press statement, Mohanlal will appear in a cameo role alongside lead actor Prithviraj in the first part, while the roles will be reversed in the next part with more prominence for Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali. "Meet the legend (Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali) in part 1 and know his bloody history in part 2," said the announcement. The first part will be released in theatres for Onam 2026.
Khalifa's previously released teaser introduced Aamir Ali as a notorious gold smuggler who inherited it from his grandfather. In the teaser, Indrans’ character Hamsa, during an interrogation scene, gives a brief history of how the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was forced to introduce the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) in the 1970s to curb the smuggling activities of Sukur Narayan Bakhia, Haji Mastan, Mudhaliyar, and one Mambaraykkal Ahmed Ali. While the former three are real and infamous smugglers, Mambaraykkal Ahmed Ali seems to be a fictitious character.
Khalifa is directed by Vysakh, who earlier made Pokkiriraja with Prithviraj, and collaborated with Mohanlal on Pulimurugan and Monster. It is scripted by Jinu Abraham, the writer of Prithviraj's films Masters, London Bridge, and Kaduva.
Jinu is also producing Khalifa with Suraj Kumar. Billed as a big-scale actioner, it has a strong technical team in cinematographer Jomon T John, music director Jakes Bejoy, action choreographer Yannick Ben, and editor Chaman Chakko.