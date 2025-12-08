Mohanlal joins Prithviraj in Khalifa, film to be released in two parts

It was also announced on Saturday that Khalifa will be released in two parts, with Mohanlal part of both instalments. As per a press statement, Mohanlal will appear in a cameo role alongside lead actor Prithviraj in the first part, while the roles will be reversed in the next part with more prominence for Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali. "Meet the legend (Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali) in part 1 and know his bloody history in part 2," said the announcement. The first part will be released in theatres for Onam 2026.