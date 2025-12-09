Sandeep Pradeep's Cosmic Samson launched

Sandeep plays the titular role in Cosmic Samson, which also stars Mukesh, Miya George, Anuraj O B, filmmakers Althaf Salim and Alphonse Puthren, and a bunch of newcomers. The film is jointly scripted by Abhijith along with Abhikersh Vasanth. Its technical team includes cinematographer Deepak D Menon, editor Chaman Chakko, and music director Sibi Mathew Alex. Action sequences will be choreographed by Vlad Rimburg, best known in Malayalam cinema for his work on Minnal Murali.