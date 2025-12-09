Sandeep Pradeep's Cosmic Samson launched

Cosmic Samson, headlined by Sandeep Pradeep, was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Monday. The film will be helmed by Abhijith Joseph, who made his directorial debut in 2022 with the Jayasurya-starrer John Luther. The upcoming project is produced by Sophia Paul under the Weekend Blockbusters banner, in association with Manuel Cruz Darwin of D Group.
Sandeep plays the titular role in Cosmic Samson, which also stars Mukesh, Miya George, Anuraj O B, filmmakers Althaf Salim and Alphonse Puthren, and a bunch of newcomers. The film is jointly scripted by Abhijith along with Abhikersh Vasanth. Its technical team includes cinematographer Deepak D Menon, editor Chaman Chakko, and music director Sibi Mathew Alex. Action sequences will be choreographed by Vlad Rimburg, best known in Malayalam cinema for his work on Minnal Murali.
Shooting for Cosmic Samson is scheduled to commence on December 14. The makers plan a multi-language release in the second half of 2026. The film marks the next project for Sandeep, who is riding a successful phase following Padakkalam and the recently released superhit Eko.