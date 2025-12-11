If on a Winter's Night (Khidki Gaav) director Sanju Surendran Interview—Tracing Malayali lives in Delhi’s winter

From that point, his own narrative for If on a Winter’s Night began to take form. “Over time, two more storylines were added to the central thread. After many conversations, Rekha Raj wrote the script. When she finally put it all down in one go, it read beautifully, almost like a novel.” These added threads open up the film’s emotional space. Simon, gentle and easygoing, is trying to find his place in a city that offers little room for comfort. Gopika, warm and lively, carries a quiet sadness she does not often speak about. Their circumstances differ, yet they mirror one another in small, familiar ways. All of them move through some form of homelessness, whether emotional, spiritual or literal, held together only by brief connections, small conversations and shared music.