Honey Rose’s Rachel postponed yet again

Announcing the change in plans, the makers said in a statement, “Considering the timing and overall release landscape, we are rescheduling the release to ensure the best experience for our audience.” The new date is yet to be made official. Manju Badusha, Shahul Hameed, and Rajan Chirayil are producing the film, with Hannan Maramuttam and Arun Jeeva serving as co-producers.