Honey Rose’s Rachel postponed yet again

Release delays keep plaguing the Honey Rose-starrer Rachel as the film, which was supposed to hit screens on December 12, has been postponed yet again.
Announcing the change in plans, the makers said in a statement, “Considering the timing and overall release landscape, we are rescheduling the release to ensure the best experience for our audience.” The new date is yet to be made official. Manju Badusha, Shahul Hameed, and Rajan Chirayil are producing the film, with Hannan Maramuttam and Arun Jeeva serving as co-producers.
Rachel, directed by debutante Anandhini Bala, was first announced to hit screens on January 10, but has since seen multiple delays. Billed as a gritty, action-packed revenge tale, the film is scripted by Abrid Shine based on a story by Rahul Manappattu.
Honey, who is making a comeback after a while, plays a butcher in the film. Baburaj also essays a prominent role alongside her. Others in the cast include Chandu Salimkumar, Appan-fame Radhika Radhakrishnan, Roshan Basheer, Pauly Valsan, Jaffar Idukki, Dinesh Prabhakar, Vineeth Thattil David, Vanditha Manoharan, and Joji K John.