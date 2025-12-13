Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies' Purse gets OTT release date

Almost eleven months after its theatrical release, Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is set for its digital premiere on ZEE5. It will start streaming on the platform from December 19.
The film, Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut in Malayalam, is a thriller about a private detective and the missing-person case he takes on. Mammootty plays the detective and Gokul Suresh, his assistant. Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Vineeth, and Vijay Babu also starred in it.
Upon its theatrical release, Dominic... got mixed reviews and failed to make an impression at the box office. However, many appreciated Mammootty's detective role and his fun portrayal. At that time, Gautham Menon even expressed his desire to turn it into a detective franchise with Dominic as the protagonist, but there has been no further word about it since.
Ahead of the digital release, the director shared, “Making Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse has been a dream come true; it marks my first venture into Malayalam cinema. This film is built around a grounded, relatable hero, not a larger-than-life icon. We completed it in just 45 days, a testament to the energy, dedication and belief of every cast and crew member who joined hands for this story. I’m thrilled that the film is now coming to Malayalam ZEE5 because it will open doors for many more people to experience this world.”
Dominic... is scripted by Gautham Menon along with brothers Neeraj Rajan and Sooraj Rajan. Mammootty Kampany produced the film.
Meanwhile, Mammootty's Kalamkaval continues its good run at the box office. The thriller, in which he plays a serial killer, has grossed over ₹50 crore at the global box office.
The actor is currently working on Mahesh Narayanan's spy thriller Patriot, also starring Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara. The film’s shooting is nearing completion.