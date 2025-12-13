Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies' Purse gets OTT release date

Ahead of the digital release, the director shared, “Making Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse has been a dream come true; it marks my first venture into Malayalam cinema. This film is built around a grounded, relatable hero, not a larger-than-life icon. We completed it in just 45 days, a testament to the energy, dedication and belief of every cast and crew member who joined hands for this story. I’m thrilled that the film is now coming to Malayalam ZEE5 because it will open doors for many more people to experience this world.”