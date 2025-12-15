Sandeep Pradeep starrer Cosmic Samson goes on floors

Besides starring Sandeep in the titular role, Cosmic Samson also has actors Mukesh, Anuraj OB, Miya George, Alphonse Puthren, and Althaf Salim. It introduces some newcomers to Malayalam cinema. The film marks the sophomore directorial of Abhijith, who made his debut with the 2022 thriller John Luther, starring Jayasurya as a police officer. Abhijith is directing the film from a screenplay he has written alongside Abhikersh Vasanth. It also serves as the tenth production venture of Weekend Blockbusters, known for titles such as Bangalore Days, Minnal Murali, RDX, and Detective Ujjwalan, to name a few.