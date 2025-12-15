Sandeep Pradeep starrer Cosmic Samson goes on floors

Earlier, we reported about Sandeep Pradeep headlining a film titled Cosmic Samson, directed by Abhijith Joseph of John Luther (2022) fame. Director Abhijith took to his Instagram Stories and shared a clapboard that reveals that production commenced on the film earlier today. Sophia Paul is producing the film through the banner Weekend Blockbusters, alongside D Group's Manuel Cruz Darwin.
Besides starring Sandeep in the titular role, Cosmic Samson also has actors Mukesh, Anuraj OB, Miya George, Alphonse Puthren, and Althaf Salim. It introduces some newcomers to Malayalam cinema. The film marks the sophomore directorial of Abhijith, who made his debut with the 2022 thriller John Luther, starring Jayasurya as a police officer. Abhijith is directing the film from a screenplay he has written alongside Abhikersh Vasanth. It also serves as the tenth production venture of Weekend Blockbusters, known for titles such as Bangalore Days, Minnal Murali, RDX, and Detective Ujjwalan, to name a few.
Cosmic Samson reunites Weekend Blockbusters with their Minnal Murali action choreographer Vlad Rimburg. On the technical front, the film also has cinematography by Deepak D Menon, music by Sibi Mathew Alex, and editing by Chaman Chakko. The makers aim to release the film next year, also with dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.