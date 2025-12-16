Urvashi says ‘Mammootty can be a beggar or a king, but Mohanlal can’t'

Who is the better actor between Mohanlal and Mammootty? It is a question that most film personalities avoid, especially for fear of backlash from one of their fanbase. However, actor Urvashi offered a nuanced comparison between both legends, without disrespecting them and their fans.

In a conversation with The Green Room, host Ranjini Haridas asked Urvashi about whom among the two legends she likes to act with, and the actor initially quipped: “Mammooty”.

However, Urvashi eventually explained what she thinks sets the two legends apart: command over different linguistic slangs and diversity of roles. Urvashi argued that while Mammootty and Jagathy Sreekumar “can play a king and a beggar at the same time,” Mohanlal cannot. According to her, it would take some work to make Mohanlal fit into those roles, because she thinks his physical appearance and screen presence do not suit the characters. “Otherwise, he is a great actor,” Urvashi said about Mohanlal.

On the other hand, Urvashi said, “Mammootty can use any slang with ease,” from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod, before adding, “Not everyone can do this.”

Urvashi has collaborated with Mammootty and Mohanlal in many films, starting from the 1980s onwards. Her notable titles with Mammootty include 'Nirakkoottu', 'New Delhi', '1921', and 'Mrigaya'. On the other hand, she worked with Mohanlal on films such as 'Bharatham', 'Midhunam', 'Spadikam', 'Yodha', and 'Lal Salaam', among others.