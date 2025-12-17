Pennum Porattum Movie Review: A wildly entertaining village satire with teeth

At the centre of the human conflict is Charulatha, a young woman who becomes the unwilling subject of a village-wide obsession. Kumar, a man from the same place, is at least honest with himself. He knows he does not love her, and he is clear that he has no intention of marrying her. What he seeks is nothing more than momentary gratification, the fulfilment of his lust. He reaches out through a private voice message. Charulatha responds immediately, calling out the absurdity of it and warning him not to repeat such behaviour. For her, the matter ends there. What she does not know is how that brief exchange begins to take on a life of its own. In Pattada, the incident travels not as fact but as rumour, reshaped by half-heard conversations and moral judgement, until it bears little resemblance to what actually happened. Assumptions harden into certainties. People rush to judgement, eager to take sides and quicker still to interfere. A personal matter becomes public business, and a small disagreement grows rapidly, pulling families and neighbours into it. Old bonds begin to give way. The chaos that follows comes not from panic, but from people convinced they are doing the right thing.