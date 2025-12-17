‘Vrusshabha’ trailer out: Mohanlal plays warrior and businessman in reincarnation thriller

MUMBAI: The makers of Mohanlal-starrer Vrusshabha on Tuesday released the trailer of the much-anticipated film.
Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the film features the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor in the role of a warrior. As revealed in the trailer, Vrusshabha spans two worlds and timelines, moving from the grandeur of a historic kingdom to the intensity of the modern era.
The film promises a powerful journey of love, sacrifice and destiny. Mohanlal is seen playing a dual role — that of a fearless warrior and a wealthy businessman — hinting at a narrative rooted in reincarnation. The film also stars Samarjit Lankesh in a key role.
Vrusshabha is presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Connekkt Media in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios. Aashirvaad Studios shared the trailer on its official YouTube channel.
Earlier, the makers released a teaser that opened with sweeping visuals of a kingdom, marking the birth of a child. The teaser then cut to Mohanlal as a warrior, single-handedly dominating the battlefield. “When destiny calls, blood must answer,” the makers declared.
The teaser concluded in a contemporary setting, showing Mohanlal’s character asleep while Samarjit Lankesh appears deep in thought. The visuals suggested a story of rebirth, reinforced by the tagline: “Reborn love. A love so strong, it defies death.”
Vrusshabha is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25.