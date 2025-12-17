‘Vrusshabha’ trailer out: Mohanlal plays warrior and businessman in reincarnation thriller

MUMBAI: The makers of Mohanlal-starrer Vrusshabha on Tuesday released the trailer of the much-anticipated film.

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the film features the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor in the role of a warrior. As revealed in the trailer, Vrusshabha spans two worlds and timelines, moving from the grandeur of a historic kingdom to the intensity of the modern era.

The film promises a powerful journey of love, sacrifice and destiny. Mohanlal is seen playing a dual role — that of a fearless warrior and a wealthy businessman — hinting at a narrative rooted in reincarnation. The film also stars Samarjit Lankesh in a key role.