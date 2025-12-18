Pharma director PR Arun: 'Even the most powerful people are helpless in a hospital'

But mounting a series about the pharmaceutical industry in India is far from easy. There is a lot of beating around the bush that has to happen to ensure no one is offended, and more importantly, nothing untoward happens from a legal standpoint. "We can't tell the full truth anyway," starts off a resigned but determined Arun. "Pharma is essentially about the personal stories of various players in this industry, like the doctors, nurses, salespeople, etc. We have also tried to be as honest as possible in terms of the various situations, the human emotions, especially the suffering," says the filmmaker. However, this approach also means that there is a case to be made about fear-mongering, and how this means that the medical industry, which is already receiving unnecessary flak, might run into more negative PR. "There is no fear-mongering in Pharma at all," says Shruti, and is immediately backed by Rajit, who points out that it is through the characters of these doctors that Pharma lays bare a lot of truths. "You have the good, the bad, and the ugly... all of it. It's for you to judge."