Nikhila Vimal's Pennu Case gets release date

Nikhila Vimal's Pennu Case will hit the screens on January 16, 2026, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film is directed by debutant Febin Sidharth, who has also co-written the screenplay with Reshmi Radhakrishnan.
Pennu Case also stars Aju Varghese, Hakim Shahjahan, Ramesh Pisharody, Irshad Ali, PP Kunhikrishnan and astrologer Hari Pathanapuram. Jyothish M, Sunu V, and Ganesh Malayath are credited for additional screenplay and dialogues.
The film's technical team includes cinematographer Shinoz, composer Ankit Menon, and editor Shameer Muhammed. Mukesh R Mehta, Umesh KR Bansal, Rajesh Krishna, and CV Sarathi produce the film under the banners E4 Experiments, Zee Studios, and London Talkies.
Nikhila was last seen in Get-Set Baby, opposite Unni Mukundan. She is also part of Arya's Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Ananthan Kaadu, scripted by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. It was earlier this month that Nikhila's new film, Dhoomakethu, went on the floors. Directed by Neymar-fame Sudhi Maddison, the film also stars Sajin Gopu, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan, and Ganapathi.