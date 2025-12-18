Nikhila Vimal's Pennu Case gets release date

Nikhila was last seen in Get-Set Baby, opposite Unni Mukundan. She is also part of Arya's Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Ananthan Kaadu, scripted by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. It was earlier this month that Nikhila's new film, Dhoomakethu, went on the floors. Directed by Neymar-fame Sudhi Maddison, the film also stars Sajin Gopu, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan, and Ganapathi.