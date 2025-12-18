Kayadu Lohar joins Dulquer Salmaan in I'm Game

The star-studded cast of director Nahas Hidhayath's I'm Game continues to grow, with Kayadu Lohar being the latest to join the project. "Adding sparkle to I'm Game – thrilled to welcome the gorgeous Kayadu Lohar," announced the makers earlier today. As reported earlier, Dulquer Salmaan and Antony Varghese star in the lead roles of the film, produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner. The film brings Dulquer back into Malayalam cinema for the first time after 2023's King of Kotha. Its cast also includes filmmaker Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, and Parth Tiwari.
Nahas is directing the film from a screenplay written by Bilal Moidu, Ismail Aboobacker and Sajeer Baba based on the director's story. Shahabas Rasheed and Aadarsh Sukumaran are credited as the dialogue writers. On the technical front, the film has cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko, stunt choreographers Anbariv, and production designer Ajayan Chalissery.
While the makers are yet to reveal plot specifics, they recently dropped a first-look poster featuring Dulquer's character clad in a suit and holding a gun, with armed men and women around him. The first-look poster hints at a gangster film with plenty of action. The makers plan to release the film next year, also with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
Coming back to Kayadu, the actor made her Malayalam debut with the role as Nangeli in Vinayan's Pathonpatham Noottandu, opposite Siju Wilson. She has since starred in Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, opposite Vineeth Sreenivasan. Kayadu Lohar's upcoming projects include, but is not limited to, Pallichattambi, co-starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Dijo Jose Antony, and Idhayam Murali, also starring Atharvaa.