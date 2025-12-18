Kayadu Lohar joins Dulquer Salmaan in I'm Game

The star-studded cast of director Nahas Hidhayath's I'm Game continues to grow, with Kayadu Lohar being the latest to join the project. "Adding sparkle to I'm Game – thrilled to welcome the gorgeous Kayadu Lohar," announced the makers earlier today. As reported earlier, Dulquer Salmaan and Antony Varghese star in the lead roles of the film, produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner. The film brings Dulquer back into Malayalam cinema for the first time after 2023's King of Kotha. Its cast also includes filmmaker Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, and Parth Tiwari.