Bha Bha Ba Movie Review: Not enough method to this madness

Dileep finally seems to have realised that his usual brand of humour has become stale and tries to redefine himself with Bha Bha Ba. His introductory scene cleverly subverts expectations when he stops short of slipping on a banana peel, breaks the fourth wall, and says, “Not anymore.” With a sinister grin, he stays true to the character, attempting to mine humour from eccentricity rather than slapstick. Dileep also keeps stressing that this is his 'true comeback'. With multiple iterations of this, it starts getting tiring after a point. Given the timing of the release, it's also hard to ignore repetitive dialogues about the police targeting him. It’s high time the actor stopped framing himself as a perennial victim on screen.