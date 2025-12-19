Unni Mukundan's Narendra Modi biopic Maa Vande begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new biopic Maa Vande went on floors on Friday with a customary pooja ceremony. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan plays Modi's role in the film, written and directed by Telugu filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH. It is produced by Veer Reddy M under the Silver Cast Creations banner.
Unni took to social media to share his excitement about playing Modi's part. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to have portrayed many strong characters over the years. With Maa Vande, the attempt is to go beyond power and physicality, and truthfully explore the emotional and psychological strength of the man," he said. The film, according to makers, is about a "journey that changed the course of a nation."
Maa Vande, billed as a pan-Indian project with releases planned in Hindi, English, and several regional languages, will chart Modi’s journey from childhood through to his rise as a national leader, with particular emphasis on his relationship with his late mother, Heeraben Modi. The central message is "rooted in the strength and influence of a mother’s willpower."
The film boasts of a strong technical team, including cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Sabu Cyril, composer Ravi Basrur, and action choreographer King Solomon.