Thanthapperu (Life of a Phallus) Movie Review: Unflinching study of masculinity among marginalised lives

Premiered in the International Competition at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala, Unnikrishnan Avala’s Thanthapperu (Life of a Phallus) opens by looking back at a dark chapter in history, but it does so without haste. The film settles into its world gradually, allowing its rhythms and spaces to take shape in their own time. It never pushes for attention, and that quiet confidence becomes one of its defining strengths. There is a strong sense of lived time in the images, as if the film has been allowed to grow organically rather than being shaped to a fixed design. The film begins with a prologue set during the Emergency period, when forced sterilisation drives carried out by the state violently disrupted the lives of marginalised communities. Brief but unsettling, this opening establishes a historical wound that continues to echo through the film.