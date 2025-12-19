Pharma Series Review: Procedural mechanics overtake human drama

Let us focus on the promising part first. In its opening episode, the series shows a young and ambitious medical representative, KP Vinod (Nivin Pauly), getting his first taste of the nitty-gritty of the industry. Vinod thinks that closing deals is just a matter of following the manual and some amount of coaxing, but his superior (Binu Pappu) teaches him that there is more to the job than meets the eye. He also tells Vinod to turn a blind eye to the unethical practices in the field and join the cutthroat pursuit of sales targets. These portions beautifully establish the protagonist's moral reluctance as it clashes with his desperation to provide. Vinod’s salesmanship is fuelled not by greed but rather by the need to take care of his wife and child. Nivin and Binu have a sparkling chemistry between them that makes the opening portions a joy to watch. As Vinod grows in his career, he starts to notice the harsh truths in his field and how much its corruption impacts both doctors and their patients. He feels guilty enough to want to redeem himself and set things right.