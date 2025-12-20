'No pretence, no restraint...': Maniyanpilla Raju remembers his friend and colleague Sreenivasan

My journey in cinema began almost at the same time as Sreenivasan’s. I passed out from the Adyar Film Institute in 1975, while he completed his training at the Film Chamber, nearly simultaneously. From the very beginning, our lives ran parallel — shaped by struggle, persistence, and an unshakeable love for cinema.

Those early days were not easy. Survival itself was a challenge. I can still see him coming for dubbing work for just Rs 50, while I would take acting assignments for about Rs 100. That was how our cinematic lives began—with Rs 50 and Rs 100 in our pockets, but with dreams far bigger than we could imagine. We both struggled, stumbled, and fought our way forward, and today, looking back, I marvel at how far we came.

Sreenivasan was extraordinary, irreplaceable. He was more than a colleague; he was a guiding force in my life. He wrote scripts for some of my most important films — Vellanakalude Naadu and Orunaal Varum. He also acted in Aye Auto and Hello My Dear Wrong Number. Later, he directed Akkare Ninnoru Maaran and cast me as the hero. That was Sreenivasan — confident, generous, and committed not just to cinema but to the people he believed in.

When aspiring writers come to me with their scripts, I often tell them that something is missing. I tell them to study three masters closely — MT Vasudevan Nair, Padmarajan, and Sreenivasan. They had a rare clarity in writing. They would leave small, invaluable notes alongside dialogues. A simple dialogue like, “Where are you going?” would carry a side note: “Concealing an old resentment, he casually asks where he is going.” Those notes tell actors exactly how to perform a scene. Sreenivasan’s attention to such emotional detail was unparalleled, and it is a lesson for the next generation.