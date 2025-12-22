Mammootty to reunite with Khalid Rahman in Marco producer's next

Earlier, we reported about Mammootty joining hands with producer Shareef Muhammed's Cubes Entertainments banner, known for backing Unni Mukundan's violent actioner Marco, for a film. The latest from the project is that Khalid Rahman of Thallumaala and Alappuzha Gymkhana fame has joined it as a director. Khalid is set to direct the film from a screenplay by Niyog (Tiki Taka) as well as the screenwriting duo Suhas and Sharaf U Dheen (Varathan). The film reunites the legendary actor with Khalid Rahman after 2019's Unda and with Suhas and Sharaf U Dheen after 2022's Puzhu.
The makers made the announcement on social media earlier today with a video, which features stills of some of Mammootty's previous characters and references to the banner's other projects. "From Bloodbath to Beastland... Now, it's time for the BIG BANG!!" they captioned the post. The announcement comes a day after the first release anniversary of Marco.
The film, which is being made as a tribute to Mammootty, marks Cubes Entertainments' third venture. The banner is also backing the still-in-production Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese.
The makers are yet to disclose specifics about the film's plot and rest of the cast. However, they revealed that it is "a big-budget mass entertainer" featuring big stars from both Malayalam cinema and beyond and renowned technicians. They are set to start production on the film next year and reveal additional details about it soon.