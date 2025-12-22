Mammootty to reunite with Khalid Rahman in Marco producer's next

Earlier, we reported about Mammootty joining hands with producer Shareef Muhammed's Cubes Entertainments banner, known for backing Unni Mukundan's violent actioner Marco, for a film. The latest from the project is that Khalid Rahman of Thallumaala and Alappuzha Gymkhana fame has joined it as a director. Khalid is set to direct the film from a screenplay by Niyog (Tiki Taka) as well as the screenwriting duo Suhas and Sharaf U Dheen (Varathan). The film reunites the legendary actor with Khalid Rahman after 2019's Unda and with Suhas and Sharaf U Dheen after 2022's Puzhu.