Nandhagopan V: Haal has its politics, but the controversy has blown it out of proportion

When Nandhagopan V and Shane Nigam first met as tuition mates during higher secondary school, they wouldn't have imagined crossing paths years later in the narrow alleys of cinema. Their next encounter came almost by chance. By then a sound engineer, Nandhagopan was entrusted with recording Shane’s dubbing for Valiya Perunnal. Fate intervened once more when Nandhagopan was trying to make his entry as a music director, while Shane was searching for fresh tunes for his upcoming romantic musical, Haal. And now, just days ahead of the film’s release, Nandhagopan finds himself reflecting on a journey that feels almost unreal. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” he says. “We recently had a preview, and Shane sounded genuinely happy with the work. He told me to relax and wait for the audience’s response. Of course, I’m eager too, but more than anything, I didn’t want to disappoint Shane, who trusted me and took responsibility for bringing me on board.”
That trust, Nandhagopan insists, wasn’t built merely on friendship, but on the faith in his music. “A few years after Valiya Perunnal, a friend and I met Shane to pitch an action-thriller project. We went fully prepared, with a complete script, OSTs, and a few songs. Shane was particularly impressed by one peppy track, but the project eventually got delayed. Around the same time, he was in talks for Haal, and that’s when he suggested my name.”
In between, Shane also brought Nandhagopan on board for his Tamil film Madraskaaran, assigning him a task that would make even seasoned composers nervous: remixing an iconic AR Rahman song. “When Shane asked me to remix Kadhal Sadugudu from Alaipayuthey, I was extremely hesitant,” he admits. “But he kept motivating me. After nearly 12 or 13 drafts, I finally delivered a version I felt was decent.” The real validation came later, unexpectedly. “Singer Adithya RK recently told me that Rahman sir apparently heard the remix and said, ‘En patta kedukkala’ (He didn’t ruin my song). That itself is a win for me,” he laughs.
Haal has been in the news ever since the Censor Board directed the makers to remove a few “controversial” scenes, including one featuring the consumption of beef biryani. The filmmakers moved court and eventually secured a favourable verdict. However, the legal tussle lent a political colour to the film, something Nandhagopan says was never anticipated. “Haal, like any film, has its politics, but the controversy has blown it out of proportion,” he says. “At its heart, it’s an enjoyable love story with a good message, especially refreshing at a time when we’re seeing so many violence-heavy films.”
It’s rare for a debutant to compose for a full-fledged musical, and Nandhagopan is visibly thrilled. Haal features seven tracks, three of which are sung by Shane himself, who plays a hip-hop artist in the film. “He’s also a good musician, programmer, and producer. So, collaborating with him was easy. He doesn’t interfere much, but casually suggests new genres or styles that could be attempted, which was very helpful.”
Nandhagopan has also sung a duet in the film alongside Remya Nambessan, while Ankit Tiwari, Shakthisree Gopalan, and Jassie Gift feature in the soundtrack. Interestingly, renowned singer Atif Aslam had recorded a track for the film, but his Pakistani roots meant the song could not be released. A huge fan of Atif, Nandhagopan is disappointed but hopeful of unveiling it someday. “Atif sir had faced a ban earlier, but our song was supposed to be his first after it was lifted. Unfortunately, the situation worsened again after we recorded the track, and we had no option but to follow the rules.”
Atif was replaced by Ankit Tiwari, another favourite of the composer. “It’s incredible that both their voices suited the same track. I grew up performing their songs on stage, so it feels surreal. Ankit sir is a composer himself, and his feedback was invaluable.” The song, Hijr, has crossed 50 lakh views on YouTube and drawn praise from many, including an unexpected admirer. “I had actor Arjun Das' contact saved on my phone, but I'd never spoken to him. So when I got a call from him, it came as a big surprise. He spoke very fondly of the song and even expressed interest in collaborating in the future.”
Although Nandhagopan had been performing with bands since school, he discovered his true passion for music only after graduating and working briefly as a networking engineer. He later pursued a diploma in sound engineering and music production, which laid the technical foundation for his career. After completing his course, he worked as a boom operator, dubbing engineer, sound designer, and mixer before realising where his heart truly lay. “Associating with composers like Vidyasagar sir, Rex Vijayan, Deepak Dev, and Hesham Abdul Wahab, and observing their process, helped immensely.”
Even after turning independent, Nandhagopan continues to collaborate with other composers, including Rahul Subrahmanian, with whom he has worked on Home, Meppadiyan, Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam, and now Kathanar. “Kathanar is a massive fantasy film and an entirely new challenge,” he says. “It’s set in the ninth century, so we’ve even designed new instruments to create a fresh and unique sound. It’s challenges like these that truly drive an artist forward.”