Nandhagopan V: Haal has its politics, but the controversy has blown it out of proportion

Nandhagopan has also sung a duet in the film alongside Remya Nambessan, while Ankit Tiwari, Shakthisree Gopalan, and Jassie Gift feature in the soundtrack. Interestingly, renowned singer Atif Aslam had recorded a track for the film, but his Pakistani roots meant the song could not be released. A huge fan of Atif, Nandhagopan is disappointed but hopeful of unveiling it someday. “Atif sir had faced a ban earlier, but our song was supposed to be his first after it was lifted. Unfortunately, the situation worsened again after we recorded the track, and we had no option but to follow the rules.”



Atif was replaced by Ankit Tiwari, another favourite of the composer. “It’s incredible that both their voices suited the same track. I grew up performing their songs on stage, so it feels surreal. Ankit sir is a composer himself, and his feedback was invaluable.” The song, Hijr, has crossed 50 lakh views on YouTube and drawn praise from many, including an unexpected admirer. “I had actor Arjun Das' contact saved on my phone, but I'd never spoken to him. So when I got a call from him, it came as a big surprise. He spoke very fondly of the song and even expressed interest in collaborating in the future.”