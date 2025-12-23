Joju George and Biju Menon's Valathu Vashathe Kallan gets a release date

Joju George and Biju Menon's Valathu Vashathe Kallan, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will hit theatres on January 30. The announcement was made by the makers on Monday, unveiling a motion poster featuring the lead actors sitting across from each other. The film, carrying the tagline 'Confession of a broken soul', is scripted by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who previously wrote and directed the 2018 film Koodasha.