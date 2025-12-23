Joju George and Biju Menon's Valathu Vashathe Kallan gets a release date

Joju George and Biju Menon's Valathu Vashathe Kallan, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will hit theatres on January 30. The announcement was made by the makers on Monday, unveiling a motion poster featuring the lead actors sitting across from each other. The film, carrying the tagline 'Confession of a broken soul', is scripted by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who previously wrote and directed the 2018 film Koodasha.
Described as “a gripping tale where crime meets conscience”, Valathu Vashathe Kallan also stars Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, Manoj K U, Aadujeevitham-fame K R Gokul, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, and filmmaker Shyamaprasad, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, editing by Vinayak V S, and music by Vishnu Shyam. It is produced by Shaji Nadesan, with Tonson Tony, Sunil Ramady, and Prasanth J Nair serving as the co-producers.
Meanwhile, Jeethu recently wrapped up the shooting of Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal. The director has also announced a film with Fahadh Faasil next.