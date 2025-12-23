Nivin Pauly completes his portions in B Unnikrishnan’s next

Nivin Pauly has completed shooting for his portions in his next film with director B Unnikrishnan, marking their first collaboration, the makers announced on Tuesday through social media.
Reportedly a big-budget political drama, the yet-to-be-titled project is jointly produced by Sree Gokulam Movies and RD Illuminations LLP. Unnikrishnan, best known for helming the Mohanlal-starrers such as Madampi and Grandmaster, last directed Mammootty’s 2023 film Christopher.
The new film also features Neethu Krishna, Balachandra Menon, Sharaf U Dheen, Ann Augustine, Harisree Ashokan, Saikumar, Maniyanpillai Raju, Sabitha Anand and Nishant Sagar, among others. With Marco cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj wielding the camera, it is shot across locations like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, the Himalayas, Dubai and St Petersburg. Further details regarding the plot and the rest of the technical crew are yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, Nivin is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sarvam Maya, directed by Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum-fame Akhil Sathyan, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25 as a Christmas release.