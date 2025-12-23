Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Magic Mushrooms gets a new release date

The makers of the Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Magic Mushrooms have postponed the film’s release by a week from January 16, with the new release date set for January 23, 2026. The announcement was made on Saturday, along with confirmation that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on Wednesday. Directed by Nadirshah, it marks Vishnu's third collaboration with the filmmaker after Amar Akbar Antony and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan.
Magic Mushrooms, billed as a feel-good family entertainer, is scripted by Akash Dev. The film features Akshaya Udayakumar as the female lead, with Althaf Salim, Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Jaffer Idukki, Johny Antony, Biju Kuttan, Pooja Mohanraj and Sidharth Bharathan in supporting roles. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, editing by John Kutty and background score by Manikandan Ayyappa. Nadirshah has also composed the songs. Magic Mushrooms is produced by Ashraf Pilakkal under the Manjadi Creation banner and will be distributed by Bhavana Studios.
Vishnu's upcoming slate also includes Revolver Rinko and Bheeshmar, co-starring Dhyan Sreenivasan.