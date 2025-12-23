Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Magic Mushrooms gets a new release date

The makers of the Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Magic Mushrooms have postponed the film’s release by a week from January 16, with the new release date set for January 23, 2026. The announcement was made on Saturday, along with confirmation that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on Wednesday. Directed by Nadirshah, it marks Vishnu's third collaboration with the filmmaker after Amar Akbar Antony and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan.