It's a wrap for Parvathy Thiruvothu and Dileesh Pothan's film with director Don Palathara

The makers of acclaimed filmmaker Don Palathara's next, headlined by Parvathy Thiruvothu and Dileesh Pothan, confirmed through social media that the untitled film has wrapped up shooting. The project, which went on floors earlier this year, marks the first collaboration between Don and the two actors. Further details regarding the film’s plot, extended cast, technical crew, and release plans are yet to be disclosed.
Palathara is known for a body of work that includes Shavam, Vith, 1956 Central Travancore, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, Everything Is Cinema and Family, the last of which premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. His films are often characterised by a restrained, observational style and an emphasis on intimate human experiences without overt commentary.
For Parvathy and Dileesh, the new film also marks a reunion. The two previously collaborated on Aashiq Abu’s 2018 film Virus, a critically acclaimed ensemble medical drama set against the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala.
Parvathy’s upcoming Malayalam projects also include Nissam Basheer’s i, Nobody alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shahad’s Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar. She is also part of the Hindi web series Storm for Prime Video, produced by Hrithik Roshan.
Dileesh was last seen in Shahi Kabir’s Ronth, a performance that received wide praise from critics and audiences.