Singer-composer Job Kurian: People might think I am mad on seeing me backstage

I won’t call it selective, but I do consider a lot of aspects. Primarily, I should be able to relate to the song and give it my best. I don’t want to do it just for money. Then the composer should like it, the rendering should suit the film... with so many criteria, the number of songs will be low. Also, I am not a studio artist — I am a live performer. I enjoy singing the most in front of a crowd or with musicians at shows. Closed studio rooms make me claustrophobic. I try to be evasive when composers approach me for singing. But there are also people like Deepak (Dev) sir, Biji ettan (Bijibal), Rex (Vijayan), and Shaan (Rahman), who understand me and whom I can’t say no to. They have been patient with me, letting me sing at my comfort level. I have walked out of recordings with senior composers respectfully, as I did not feel I was the right fit. Many of those songs have also gone on to become big hits. I believe they were never destined for me.