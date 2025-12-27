Eko, Dinjith Ayyathan-Bahul Ramesh film, gets OTT release date

The wait for the OTT release of Eko, director Dinjith Ayyathan and writer-cinematographer Bahul Ramesh's film, is finally over. Earlier this Friday, Netflix India announced that the film will arrive on the streamer on December 31, Wednesday. The film, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Netflix also with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.
Eko earned a little over 45 crore over 21 days of its release, according to Sacnilk. It is classified as a 'hit' in the list of revenue generated by Malayalam films in 2025 that was recently published by Kerala Film Producers' Association. There has been much discourse among netizens about whether it should be categorised as a 'hit' or a 'superhit', because the film made on a reported budget of 5 crore earned over 45 crore from theatres worldwide.
Eko tells the story of a search for a man named Kuriachan (Saurabh Sachdeva) by multiple other characters. As their search gets deeper, they discover hidden mysteries and secrets about Kuriachan's past, even as the task of finding him becomes more and more complex. The film also stars Biana Momin, Vineeth, Binu Pappu, Narain, Ashokan, and Renjit Shekar, among others.
Shot on misty, picturesque hill stations, the film has garnered widespread appreciation for the immersive cinematic experience it provides, in addition to the performances and the themes about protection and restriction, loyalty, and patriarchy. Eko is the third entry in writer Bahul's so-called 'Animal Trilogy,' the first two being Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Season 2. Dogs play an important part in the film's narrative.
The film has reunited director Dinjith with his Kishkindha Kaandam writer-cinematographer Bahul and other core technicians, including composer Mujeeb Majeed, editor Sooraj ES, and art director Sajeesh Thamarassery.
Produced by MRK Jhayaram of Aaradyaa Studios, the film hit theatres on November 21, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran's Vilaayath Budha.