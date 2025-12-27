Eko, Dinjith Ayyathan-Bahul Ramesh film, gets OTT release date

Eko earned a little over 45 crore over 21 days of its release, according to Sacnilk. It is classified as a 'hit' in the list of revenue generated by Malayalam films in 2025 that was recently published by Kerala Film Producers' Association. There has been much discourse among netizens about whether it should be categorised as a 'hit' or a 'superhit', because the film made on a reported budget of 5 crore earned over 45 crore from theatres worldwide.