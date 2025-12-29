CE Year in Review 2025: A year of cuts, clashes and controversies ft. Malayalam cinema

The increasing intolerance towards artistic freedom was prevalent this year as well, with many big-ticket films facing the heat. The hugely-hyped L2: Empuraan met with an unprecedented backlash from right-wing outfits, alleging that it presented an incomplete or “biased” depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, criticising the makers for portraying a Hindutva-linked antagonist. Online campaigns and boycott calls forced lead actor and co-producer Mohanlal to publicly express regret over the distress caused. Eventually, the makers had to “voluntarily” remove some of the controversial scenes, besides altering the antagonist’s name.

Censorship battles continued with JSK: Janaki v/s State of Kerala, Suresh Gopi’s first release after being sworn in as the Union Minister, when the CBFC initially denied certification, objecting to the use of ‘Janaki’, another name for goddess Sita, for a rape survivor. After a legal fight, the title was altered, and the film cleared. Shane Nigam’s Haal also faced multiple CBFC cuts, including a beef-eating scene, but courts overruled key objections, allowing its release with a UA 16+ certificate.