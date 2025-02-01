Unni Mukundan’s 'Get-Set Baby' to hit screens on February 21

Unni Mukundan’s new film Get-Set Baby will hit theatres on February 21, announced the makers on Thursday. The release date announcement comes a day after it was confirmed that Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas would be releasing the film in Kerala.

Get-Set Baby, Unni Mukundan’s next after the blockbuster success of Marco, is directed by Vinay Govind, who earlier made Kili Poyi (2013) and Kohinoor (2015). It is co-written by debutant Anoop Ravindran and Y V Rajesh.

The upcoming film, a comedy-drama, has Unni playing an IVF specialist’s role. Nikhila Vimal plays the female lead in the film.

It also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Johny Antony, Meera Vasudevan, Shyam Mohan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Muthumani, Punya Elizabeth, Dinesh Prabhakar, Fara Shibla, Bhagath Manuel, Sudheesh, and Jewel Mary.

Cinematographer Alex J Pulickal, editor Arju Benn, and music director Sam CS form the film’s core technical crew.

Get-Set Baby is produced by Suunil Jaiin, Sajiv Soman, and Prakshali Jain under the banners of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen Productions.