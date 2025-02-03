Mammukka expected a feel-good film from me after 'Falimy', says Nithish Sahadev

Mammotty is next set to team up with Nithish Sahadev, who made his directorial debut in 2023 with the fun family drama Falimy. Nithish has co-written his sophomore film with Anuraj OB, who earlier penned the Antony Varghese-starrer Oh Meri Laila (2022).

In an exclusive chat with us, Nithish confirms that his upcoming film with Mammootty is an "action entertainer". He adds, "Mammukka liked Falimy and when I told him that I've a subject for him, he expected a feel-good family entertainer. But after the narration, he felt it was something different and interesting. It has been nearly five months since he gave me the dates. We were just waiting for things to be finalised before making the official announcement."

Mammootty, known for his penchant for experimenting with dialects, will be attempting a new slang this time. "There's a peculiar style of Malayalam spoken in the Marthandam-Nagercoil region and we will be exploring it," says Nithish, who hails from the area. As for the supporting cast and crew, the director says he is still finalising names. "Alphonse Puthren might play a crucial role in the film. We've already discussed it and it should be confirmed by our next meeting. In the technical team, Vishnu (Vijay) chettan will be there as the composer. Others are yet to be finalised."

Produced by MammoottyKampany, this yet-to-be-titled film's shooting is planned to commence by May after Mammootty wraps up work on his ongoing Mahesh Narayanan film. Meanwhile, he has Bazooka, a thriller directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, slated for release on February 14. The actor's upcoming film with debutant director Jithin K Jose is also in the final stages of post-production. Also starring Vinayakan, the film reportedly has Mammootty in a grey-shaded role.

