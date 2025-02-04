First look of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha out

Monday marked the 13th release anniversary of Dulquer Salmaan’s debut film Second Show (2012). On this occasion, the actor unveiled the first-look poster of his new Tamil film Kaantha. The black-and-white poster features a retro-styled Dulquer striking a serious, brooding pose.

Sharing the poster on social media, he wrote, “I got to play a timeless character in a timeless story. I couldn’t ask for a bigger gift to celebrate my 13 years in the industry. Grateful to the entire team of Kaantha and to the wonderful audiences who have given me all the love and encouragement any actor would dream of!”