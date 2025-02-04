First look of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha out

Monday marked the 13th release anniversary of Dulquer Salmaan’s debut film Second Show (2012). On this occasion, the actor unveiled the first-look poster of his new Tamil film Kaantha. The black-and-white poster features a retro-styled Dulquer striking a serious, brooding pose.
Sharing the poster on social media, he wrote, “I got to play a timeless character in a timeless story. I couldn’t ask for a bigger gift to celebrate my 13 years in the industry. Grateful to the entire team of Kaantha and to the wonderful audiences who have given me all the love and encouragement any actor would dream of!”
Billed as a period drama set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha also stars Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, who earlier made the indie feature Nila (2016) and the widely acclaimed Netflix documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan (2023).
Kaantha marks the foray of Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Films beyond Malayalam cinema. It is being produced in collaboration with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, an arm of Suresh Productions. The film’s technical team includes Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez (Mahanati), editor Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalves and music composer Jhanu Chanthar, who previously collaborated on Selvamani’s earlier projects.
In addition to Tamil, Kaantha will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.