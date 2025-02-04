It’s a wrap for Mohanlal’s multilingual film Vrushabha

On Monday, Mohanlal announced the completion of his upcoming pan-India film Vrushabha via his social media handles.

Sharing a video from the wrap-up event, the actor expressed his excitement, stating it is not merely a movie but “an EPIC action entertainer”.

He credited Kannada director Nanda Kishore for his vision and ability to overcome challenges. Slated to hit screens on October 16, Vrushabha is billed as an action-packed entertainer centered around a father-son drama.

The film also stars Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zara Khan, Srikanth Meka, and Ragini Dwivedi It will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, gearing up to hit theatres on March 27.