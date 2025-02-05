First look of Asif Ali-starrer 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali' unveiled

As Asif Ali celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, the first-look motion poster of his new film Abhyanthara Kuttavali was unveiled. The poster features Asif as a newlywed groom, striking a bewildered pose while holding a bouquet. The makers also announced that the film will be released during Eid this year, though an exact date has not been specified.

Written and directed by debutant Sethunath Padmakumar, Abhyanthara Kuttavali is billed as a realistic comedy entertainer. In a recent interview, Asif revealed that it addresses a significant issue concerning men and expressed his concern about how audiences will receive it.

The film introduces newcomer Thulasi as the female lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Azees Nedumangad, Vijayakumar, Balachandran Chullikkad, Anand Manmadhan, and Aavesham-fame Neeraja Rajendran.

Abhyanthara Kuttavali’s technical crew includes cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sobin K Soman, and music director Bijibal. The film is produced by Naisam Salam, who previously backed the Basil Joseph-starrer Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham.

Currently enjoying back-to-back successes with Kishkindha Kaandam (2024) and the recently released Rekhachithram, Asif has multiple projects in various stages of production. It includes Thamar KV’s Sarkeet, Jeethu Joseph’s Mirage, Rohith VS’ Tiki Taka, a sequel to Thalavan and Prajesh Sen’s Houdini - The King of Magic, which wrapped up filming in 2023.