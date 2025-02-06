‘I feel fortunate to have got my dream cast’

Debutant filmmaker Sharan Venugopal’s Narayaneente Moonnanmakkal is set to hit the screens this coming Friday. The film, a “family drama exploring dysfunctional relationships”, stars Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Alencier Ley Lopez in the lead as siblings.

According to Sharan, the film’s idea began to take shape as early as 2018, during his time at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. “This is an emotional family drama that people can easily relate to, as it unfolds like a story that could take place in a neighbouring house,” says Sharan.

Speaking about the story’s genesis, Sharan shares that the setting was no accident. “The story is set in Koyilandy, Kozhikode, where I spent a significant part of my childhood. I have a deep sense of nostalgia and attachment to that place, and the people there have always intrigued me.”

For Sharan, this connection to his roots was integral to the development of the narrative. “Naturally, when making my first feature film, I wanted to set it in that familiar space,” he shares, adding, “I did not set out with a predefined story or a fixed narrative path—it simply evolved as I continued writing and completing the script. It was the characters that shaped the story.”