I didn’t want 'Ponman' to be dated even after decades: Jothish Shankar

Jothish Shankar always wanted to call the shots on a film set. But fate had other plans, steering him into art direction, where he crafted many stunning set works, winning two Kerala State Awards along the way. Now, after years of designing worlds for other storytellers, he’s finally stepped into the director’s chair with Ponman—a gritty, gold-laced tale of dowry, deception, and drama.

Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novella Naalanchu Cheruppakkar, Ponman sees Basil Joseph as a wily gold agent, Sajin Gopu as a brooding groom, and Lijomol Jose as the bride caught in the storm. Shot in Kollam, and packed with raw intensity, the film is as real as it gets. Jothish, both the architect and craftsman, has finally built his dream. Now, as he soaks in the success, Jothish reflects on the journey that brought him here.

Excerpts:

Could you walk us through the real-life incidents that shaped Ponman?

Although I am from Kuttanad, I spent some time in Kollam after my graduation in sculpting. In fact, I still live in Kollam (laughs). I had a close-knit group of friends, and we stayed in a lodge. The events depicted in the book took place during that period when we had gone to help with a friend’s sister’s wedding where we met the actual PP Ajesh, who arranged the gold. One of the characters in the film, Marutha Lalu, was based on me.

Likewise, the character played by Deepak Parambol was based on actor Rajesh Sharma. I remember Ajesh—I’m not sure if that was his real name—as someone who was always up to some mischief. Just like in the film, he and the others ran along the beach wearing nothing but their underwear. We are still trying to find the original Ajesh in real life. I hope we find him in due course. Unlike in the film, the bride and groom left on their wedding night itself because the groom felt uncomfortable staying at the bride’s house. The real Ajesh then created a commotion, and we quickly escaped.