Mammootty’s 'Bazooka' postponed to April 10

The release of Mammootty’s much-anticipated film Bazooka has been postponed to April 10, the makers announced on Friday. Initially scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, the film has been in production for over a year.

Bazooka marks the directorial debut of Deeno Dennis, son of renowned screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon in a prominent role as a police officer, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sidharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakim Shahjahan, Bhama Arun, Divya Pillai, and Big B-fame Sumith Naval.

The film is jointly produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under Saregama India Limited’s banner, Yoodlee Films, in collaboration with Dolwin Kuriakose and Jinu V Abraham of Theatre of Dreams.

On the technical front, Bazooka has cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Midhun Mukundan, both of whom previously worked on Mammootty’s Rorschach. Editing credits are shared between Praveen Prabhakar and the late Nishadh Yusuf.

Mammootty was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, which marked the Malayalam directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon. The veteran actor also has a film with debutant director Jithin K Jose, alongside Vinayakan, with reports suggesting that Mammootty plays a grey-shaded character in it.

Meanwhile, he is expected to resume work on Mahesh Narayanan’s multi-starrer, reportedly a big-budgeted political thriller featuring Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban. Additionally, the Bramayugam actor has signed on for a new mass entertainer film with Falimy director Nithish Sahadev.