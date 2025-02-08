Why Malayalam film industry is going on strike?

For every Rs 100 crore a film grosses, Rs 30 crore is siphoned off to the government, leaving producers with just Rs 27 crore, a situation many say is untenable for the future of Malayalam cinema.

The situation has been compounded by the fact that talks with actors in the past have failed to yield any significant change. While actors have agreed to lower their fees in discussions, they have often reverted to their original demands once the meetings concluded. The industry's dependence on OTT platforms as an alternative distribution method has also been problematic, as these platforms are primarily interested in films that perform well, buying rights at prices they set, leaving producers at their mercy.

The shutdown, set to commence on June 1, will suspend all film-related activities, including shoots and screenings. Prior to this, a symbolic protest will be held in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, highlighting the industry's plight.

In an effort to resolve the crisis, representatives from the film bodies are planning to meet with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present their concerns and seek solutions. If no action is taken, the looming shutdown could mark a turning point in the future of Malayalam cinema, a vibrant industry that has long been a staple of Indian film culture.