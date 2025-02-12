‘Identity has been the greatest gift of the year so far’

Vinay has been part of many multi-starrers, but the actor says that he has never considered carving out a space for himself in these films. “When I read a screenplay, I only focus on how to be true to my craft. I trust the director’s vision and am happy to adjust my performance as necessary,” points out Vinay.

Adding on, the actor quips, “On the sets of Identity, I even talked to Tovi about occasionally overacting and breaking out of character between takes.”

Vinay embraces negative characters. “An antagonist is the hero of their own story,” he explains. “I have to understand their motivations and commit fully to the role.” He says that playing a villain is “part of the job” and that it does not affect him mentally, regardless of how reprehensible the character’s actions may be in a film. “The greatest compliment is audience appreciation. It makes all the hard work worthwhile. I will go to any extent to entertain the public. For example, in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, I was even prepared to do a shot at a cannibalistic level.”

The actor acknowledges the current success of Malayalam cinema, noting the popularity of a violence-heavy film such as Marco beyond Kerala. “Malayalam cinema is killing it not just in Kerala but in North India as well,” he notes.

For Vinay, an actor with no film school background, the biggest takeaway from working in Malayalam cinema is the opportunity to collaborate with revered actors and be part of incredible storylines.

“If I can borrow ideas from the actors around me, I will use them in another film,” he shares, recalling his experience working with Kalabhavan Mani in Modhi Vilayadu (2009).