Saiju Kurup & Suresh Krishna starrer Flask completes shooting

The principal photography for Saiju Kurup and Suresh Krishna’s Flask, written and directed by Rahul Riji Nair, was completed on Tuesday. The film’s wrap-up was announced by the director by sharing a photograph on social media featuring the lead actors and crew.

Describing Flask as one of his “most ambitious feature films,” Rahul reflected on the past two months of filming, calling it a journey filled with countless memories. He likened the end of a shoot to a sudden reset in life, saying, “There’s a sense of longing for more, a tired body but a mind buzzing with memories.” Thanking his team for their support, he added, “Each one of this team stood beside me like a rock to make this dream possible. As always, I believe our paths will cross again and again.”

On the technical front, Flask has cinematography by Jayakrishnan Vijayan, editing by Christy Sebastian, and music composed by Sidhartha Pradeep. The cast also includes Sidharth Bharathan, Aswathy Sreekanth, and Balachandran Chullikkad in key roles. Further details regarding its genre and plot are yet to be revealed.

Rahul is best known for his award-winning films Ottamuri Velicham (2017) and Kalla Nottam (2019). He recently scripted, produced, and acted as the showrunner for the SonyLIV web series Jai Mahendran, headlined by Saiju Kurup.

Saiju will next be seen in Daveed, starring Antony Varghese in the lead, which is set for release on February 14.

Suresh Krishna was last seen in Aashiq Abu’s multi-starrer film Rifle Club.