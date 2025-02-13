Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy set to make Malayalam debut

Renowned composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is set to make their debut in Malayalam cinema. Announcing the same on social media on Wednesday, the trio described the film as a blend of “Kochi’s soul, WWE wrestling madness, chenda beats, and a soundtrack that’s literally gonna pack a punch.”

The upcoming film, directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, is produced by Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Ritesh S Ramakrishnan, and Shihan Shoukath under the banner of Reel World Entertainment. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj, production designer Sunil Das, and stunt choreographer Kalai Kingson. All three previously collaborated on Unni Mukundan’s actioner Marco (2024). The composers also added that the upcoming film’s title and cast would be revealed soon.

Notably, last year, Reel World Entertainment announced a wrestling-themed Malayalam film starring Arjun Ashokan in the lead. The announcement poster featured a wrestling ring with the tagline “Ready to Rumble?” and described it as “the ultimate Kochi smackdown.” It remains unclear if this is the same film that has now got Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to handle the music department.

The three, who work predominantly in Bollywood, are best known for their work in films such as Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Rock On!! (2008), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).

Interestingly, in 2018, the trio was announced as the composers for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s period epic Kaaliyan, only to be replaced later by KGF-fame composer Ravi Basrur in 2022. However, the current status of the film remains unknown.